Thunder Bay city council will have some tough choices to make on Monday as they look at administration’s cost-cutting proposals in the city budget.
CUPE Local 87 is one of the unions representing city employees that are being affected.
“I'm not sure that council would have approved those cuts, if they, if they knew that it was going to remove inclusive and accessible recreational opportunities for children and families,” said Deryk Fournier, president of CUPE Local 87.
Earlier this year, city council set the budget at a four per cent levy, and included in that was the need for administration to find $2.2 million in savings, which included $700,000 in staffing reductions.
The city used reserve funds to fill in the cost gap for this year.
On Monday, council will hear a report that contains $2.2 million in service level reductions as council requested, which includes several full-time equivalent positions being eliminated.
Fournier is concerned about the cuts in which “there's rinks that are being cut, playground programs, and there's also now fees that are being implemented for sports fields at a time where inflation and the cost of living is so high we need to be helping out families and not making cuts where it hurts families.”
Neebing Arena is one of the larger facilities on the chopping block, which is believed to have 55 user groups and approximately 4,000 users.
Firework displays along with Neebing and Mission bus routes are being considered for elimination as well.
“This is painful. It hurts for city administration, those who deliver the services. For the people who work here, this is not ideal,” said Norm Gale, city manager on Friday.
Council and administration have been working on curbing the operating budget for 15 years, said Gale, who added “it's going to get worse.”
In July, council will hear from administration who will need to find millions of dollars more in operating savings or revenue.
Fournier was concerned about the size of city administration and suggested that would be an area to look at for cost cutting.
“There’s an inflated amount of management and it's larger than it's ever been,” Fournier said.
Regarding administration management staff levels, Gale said “the City of Thunder Bay is appropriately staffed at the management level, this considers leadership responsibilities, strategic responsibilities, risk management responsibilities, and to ensure our ability to deliver services that people value.”
On Monday at 4:30 p.m., CUPE Local 87 is inviting the public to rally at city hall so the public can show their support to stop the cuts.
“We need to fight for what we have before it's gone,” said Fournier, regarding the rally before Monday's city council meeting.
