Thunder Bay Coun. Brian McKinnon is taking a leave of absence from city council with plans to return in March.
In a memo to council, dated Feb. 3, the Red River Ward councillor says he has been away for personal reasons.
“My duties as an elected official for the City of Thunder Bay are important to me, I want to reassure constituents that I do not take this time away from my responsibilities lightly and am proceeding because it is necessary at this time,” said McKinnon.
While away, McKinnon is asking constituents to contact any other members of council if they have questions or concerns.
He said the Office of the City Clerk will work with him to redirect his emails and respond to resident inquiries as they are received during his leave.
“I thank council and the public for respecting the privacy of my family during my time away,” said McKinnon.
Members of council can take a leave from their duties for up to three months with no penalty. Notice of his absence is not required under the Municipal Act. However, McKinnon said he wants to be transparent and open with city residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.