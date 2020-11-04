In an effort to promote open government transparency, the City of Thunder Bay has started an open data portal.
The portal features a platform that is easy to navigate for eligible municipal data collected by the city for use in its operations. All the data is free and available to the public and contains no identifying personal information. Data can be searched or browsed by category and downloaded and used without copyright or patent restrictions.
“Open data is a great tool for innovation and development,” said Jack Avella, manager corporate information technology, in a news release.
