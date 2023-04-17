Thunder Bay’s mayor is welcoming the latest report calling for change within the Thunder Bay Police Service and its oversight board.
And Nishnawbe Aski Nation leadership says the report shows that once again, nothing has changed.
“This report shows how this Service’s leadership continues to refuse to accept responsibility for its failures and shows no signs of changing,” said NAN deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum, in a statement issued late Thursday afternoon. “Inadequate investigations, mishandling of cases, and failure to address urgent issues are not a result of being under-funded, they are a result of failure of leadership.”
An expert panel was appointed last spring to advise the Thunder Bay Police Services Board on how to immediately address the ongoing policing issues in the city. The panel released its report, titled Building Trust Through Bold Action, on Thursday and it makes 10 action proposals to address systemic racism, mental health, human rights and workplace culture.
In informing its report, the panel spoke with First Nation leaders, including NAN, as well as Indigenous people, members of the Thunder Bay Police Service and city residents.
Achneepineskum said very little work has been done to implement the recommendations of past reports on the same issues and those in authority must be held accountable.
“The path forward for real change must begin with remorse and acceptance of responsibility,” she said. “It is essential that (Thunder Bay Police Service) senior management and the board recognize the expert panel’s warning that they can no longer continue with the status quo. Ignoring the need to take responsibility and continuing to pass blame onto other entities, like the provincial and federal governments, will not bring progress. I agree that funding is an underlying issue, but it is not the cause of all of the challenges this service is facing.”
Mayor Ken Boshcoff, who also sits on the police services board, welcomes the expert panel’s report and said it includes a summary of comprehensive and meaningful community engagement that reflects the issues in our community.
“These matters are particularly distressing for historically marginalized Indigenous people, and impact all of us,” he said, in a news release. “Community members want and deserve a police service they can trust.”
Boshcoff said the report includes proposals consistent with city priorities like a call for funding from other levels of government.
“This aligns with our advocacy for funding that recognizes our city as a regional hub is necessary in order to enhance services to meet residents’ needs,” Boshcoff said.
City manager Norm Gale will do a review of the action proposals that involve the City of Thunder Bay to develop recommendations to council.
“I expect the report will help to guide our journey to reconciliation,” Gale said. “This is a priority to which we are deeply committed.”
After receiving the report from the expert panel, police board administrator Malcom Mercer said they will closely review the report and consider its recommendations.
“And map out a deliberate path forward for both the board and service to better provide policing to the communities that we serve,” he said.
