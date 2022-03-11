Thunder Bay City Hall will open to the public on March 21 for the first time this year.
The building had been offering limited in-person service because of the surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 over the winter season.
Public service counters will be open during regular business hours Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, appointments are still encouraged.
City council meetings will also now reopen to the public for in-person attendance starting on March 21 with ward and town hall meetings follow suit starting April 1.
All meetings will be streamed online at www.thunderbay.ca/watchcouncil and will also air on Shaw TV Cable 10 and Tbaytel TV Channel 110.
