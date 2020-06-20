A report recommending ways for the City of Thunder Bay to help restaurants and retailers set up outdoor patios was approved by city council on Monday.
Permit fees are being waived along with specific zoning enforcement and expediting the process for owners.
“By finding innovative ways to allow access to city property and private parking areas and by streamlining the process, we are helping more local restaurants take advantage of patio season,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a press release.
“We have seen how creative our local entrepreneurs can be as they adjust to this pandemic. This initiative by council will provide support to help not only restaurant owners but the retail sector as well and enhance the vibrancy of our core areas,” added Mauro.
Applicants wishing to use city land are required to meet minimum specifications and enter into an agreement with the city of Thunder Bay.
The use of a portion of private parking lots for outdoor patios need only to be registered with the city.
Patio opportunities include:
• Patios in private parking lots or other hard surfaces.
• Patios in municipal parking lots.
• Pop up patio structures in the parking lane.
• Patio space in the parking lane directly on the asphalt where accessibility standards can be met.
• Sidewalk patios.
• Possible street closures to enable dining areas on streets within designated business areas.
Visit www.thunderbay.ca/patio for more information.
(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.