With Dease Pool expected to be demolished next year, the city is still looking at options for what could be done with the site of the former pool.
Earlier this week, city council voted to have the more-than-100-year-old facility decommissioned and demolished at a cost of about $260,000, pending approval in the 2020 municipal budget.
That decision is expected to be ratified at the next city council meeting in January.
If approved in the budget, general manager of community services, Kelly Robertson, said the city will proceed with procuring demolition services and she will consult with the parks and open spaces and recreation and culture departments in refining the proposed plans for the pool site and the adjacent Dease Park.
Robertson said based on public consultation so far, she sees the need to also consult the local skateboard community, research options to introduce a water feature to the park’s play structure and follow-up with the heritage advisory committee regarding commemoration the history of the pool at the park.
Lori Paras, a vocal supporter of renewing the pool area, said she was expecting a quiet Christmas after the vote earlier this week, thinking the fight was over.
Until council ratifies the decision next month, Paras said she believes people will continue to voice their opposition to the demolition of the pool with deputations at the next city council meeting.
Like last year, Paras said people are welcome to put “bows of hope” on the fence around the pool site to show their support.
———
