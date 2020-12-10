An advocacy group asking for fare-free transit by 2023 is happy with the reception to the idea.
On Monday, Poverty Free Thunder Bay proposed their plan to city council to gradually reduce transit fares over a three-year period with the goal of eliminating the fee by 2023.
Thunder Bay councillors voted for administration to prepare a report on the feasibility and implications of the plan.
“They haven’t made a firm commitment in any way, but it’s a great first step and it was a unanimous vote,” said Paul Berger, a representative of Poverty Free Thunder Bay. “We’re really, really pleased with that. We had excellent questions asked by councillors with a lot of enthusiasm. They realize it’s a big ask, but it’s a dramatic, transformative suggestion that would make Thunder Bay stand out and be really special.”
