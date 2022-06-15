The City of Thunder Bay’s proposed multi-use indoor sports facility will not receive federal funding at this time.
In July of 2021, the city submitted a funding application to Infrastructure Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. However, on Monday, the city received a letter stating the project was not selected.
“The (Green and Inclusive Community Buildings) funding was in high demand, receiving considerable interest from communities and organizations across Canada, with hundreds of projects requesting billions in funding,” said Norm Gale, city manager, in a news release. “Under the leadership of city council, city administration has worked hard on developing this project for years now, and I appreciate their commitment.”
In early 2021, the city received four bids to construct the sports facility, which was proposed for the Chapples Park area.
The lowest bid came in at nearly $37.4 million.
City administration is preparing a report to city council with recommendations on next steps for the project.
