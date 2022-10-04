Kenora municipal leaders are making good on an earlier plan to hire a “specialist” who will act as a liaison between the city and local Indigenous communities.
The brand-new position, which is to pay the selected candidate a salary of nearly $87,000, intends to bring “a focused and cultural lens to the strategic direction of the city, which will be used to inform and further develop current and future municipal services, projects and programs,” a city news release said.
In the release, Kenora chief administrator Kyle Attanasio said the new position “is essential to advancing cultural awareness within the organization to strengthen the city’s capacity to work more effectively with Indigenous organizations, business, and community.”
An allocation for the position was earmarked in the city’s 2022 budget following a recommendation by Grand Council Treaty 3, the release said.
In recent years, Kenora has struggled to deal with homelessness, which has largely impacted Indigenous people in the city.
