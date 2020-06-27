The City of Thunder Bay is offering a loan programs for city residents to replace their lead water service and rent relief for commercial tenants.
Earlier this week, city council approved an interest-free loan program for property owners wanting to replace their lead water service.
Lead pipes were used before the mid-1950s to connect plumbing to the city’s water main. Loans for five years or 10 years of up to $3,000 of eligible costs are available for property owners that qualify.
Council also approved a rent relief program for commercial tenants that lease from the City on Monday.
“We recognize the financial hardships placed on the city’s commercial tenants due to ongoing closures and operating restrictions during this pandemic,” said Joel DePeuter, manger of realty services. “Unfortunately, municipalities are not eligible to apply to the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, so we are offering similar assistance to our tenants.”
The program is open to applicants who have experienced a 50 per cent drop in revenue during the months of April, May and June.
Through the program, the City will waive 25 per cent of rent for those three months. Tenants will pay 25 per cent of the rent for that period and the remaining 50 per cent will be amortized over future years.
(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.