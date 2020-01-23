A committee from Thunder Bay attended the 2020 Rural Ontario Municipal Association Conference in Toronto this week where they discussed community issues, lobbied for funding and promoted the city.
Led by Coun. Brian McKinnon, with Mayor Bill Mauro and city manager Norm Gale, the city’s intergovernmental affairs committee had many “good” meetings at the conference, says Mauro.
It began with Michael Tibollo, the associate minister of Health. Tibollo, whose focus is on mental health and addictions, has spent time in Thunder Bay observing the problem first-hand. Mauro said these issues are the same across the province and they were “encouraged” by Tibollo’s proactive interest.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.