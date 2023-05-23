Thunder Bay’s police service is hoping to attract a diverse group of applicants with a new recruitment campaign.
Called join a force for change, the campaign features Thunder Bay Police Service officers and testimonials from recent recruits. The service wants to bring new experiences, cultural knowledge and approaches to policing.
“I previously worked in a different field, in another city, and it was intimidating to start my career over again in policing,” said Const. Brian Mollison, who recently joined the police service, in a news release. “I was pleased to learn how Thunder Bay Police Service values applicants with different life and work experiences. Since joining the force, I have felt welcomed and supported by the service and the community. Policing is a demanding but very rewarding job.”
Last month, the provincial government announced it would be waiving tuition fees for the basic constable training program at the Ontario Police College, which saves potential candidates $15,000.
The police service is also recruiting experienced officers as well as cadets.
Sherry Vita, human resources manager with the Thunder Bay Police Service, said policing is changing around the world and Thunder Bay is no exception.
“We’re actively looking for seasoned officers who can bring their depth of knowledge and experiences to our police force,” she said. “Thunder Bay is a community where an experienced officer can make a real difference, have a meaningful career, and enjoy a great quality of life.”
Information about open positions with the police force is available online at join.thunderbaypolice.ca.
