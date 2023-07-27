Five Thunder Bay Police Service community outreach officers are spending the week teaching youths enrolled in the Junior Canadian Rangers (JCR) program archery — a traditional skill that is being lost to history in many First Nation communities.
Held for many years outside Geraldton, this year’s Camp Loon is being held at a new venue south of Powassan from July 22 to Aug. 4. Despite the extra travel time, the Thunder Bay Police Service was more than eager to continue its commitment to the JCR program and made the road trip to teach campers archery via its On Target outreach program.
“The youth we are interacting with here are First Nation from areas north of Thunder Bay, and most of them, if not all of them, will eventually attend high school in Thunder Bay,” said Const. Ian West, lead instructor for the police service’s On Target program.
The JCR program, similar to army cadets and supported by the Canadian Rangers, hosts a summer training camp each year for Ontario’s youth, the majority of which are First Nation.
The police service’s On Target instructors are certified by the National Archery in Schools Program (NASP), a program created by the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters in 2014.
“This is a program that allows us to engage with youth out of uniform at a personal level and speak to them in a non-investigation manner,” West said.
“They get to know us, and we get to know them. It shows them we are more than a uniform, so it’s very beneficial for us to be here.”
Participants in the On Target program are instructed in proper archery form, shot execution and follow-through.
The On Target program is part of a multifaceted police service outreach strategy geared towards First Nation youth.
“We have school outreach officers in Indigenous schools, a First Nation boxing program run out of schools, and a fitness program,” said Community Outreach Staff-Sgt. Jason Anderson.
The Thunder Bay Police Service also brings the On Target program to high schools, First Nation communities and Boys and Girls Clubs.
