Thunder Bay’s police service will present a budget of $47 million to city council for approval during municipal budget deliberations early next year.
On Oct. 20, the Thunder Bay Police Services Board gave their stamp of approval on the proposed 2021 operating budget for the police service but council gets the final approval.
Police Chief Sylvie Hauth presented an overall budget of $57 million but after factoring in grants and other revenues, the chief will ask council to approve a net budget of $47 million, representing a 2.5 per cent or $1.1 million increase over the 2020 operating budget.
About 92 per cent of the budget is for wages and fringe benefits, including wage increases from contract settlements for uniform and civilian staff totalling more than $800,000.
The police service is also estimating a one-time cost associated with the COVID-19 pandemic of $229,000 in 2021. That cost is related to personal protective equipment and increased cleaning of the police headquarters and vehicles.
Any lost revenue from paid duty because of the pandemic will be offset by savings related to cancelled travel and training.
The 2021 budget also includes $30,000 for continued development of training and $50,000 for an expansion to implement a corporate training plan related to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director’s recommendations in its Broken Trust report.
Hauth also presented the third quarter variance report for 2020, stating the police service is sitting at a surplus of about $540,000 as of Sept. 30.
The favourable variance is partly due to several vacancies in the police service that have not yet been filled but were budgeted for in 2020. Those positions include six officers for the guns and gangs unit, four communication call takers for the Next Generation 911 and an Aboriginal liaison co-ordinator.
Those positions are expected to be filled throughout the fourth quarter of the year.
When asked what the impact of not filling the positions has been on the city’s police service, Hauth said it’s been a bit of a juggle and to add six officers to the guns and gangs unit will be huge.
“You often see we are doing warrants,” said Hauth. “Those are very time consuming and basically take a toll on the very small team we currently have. I cannot stress enough that to add six bodies to the current team we have will have a huge impact and definitely help in terms of not only bottom line in terms of overtime but also with staff morale, staff stress, staff availability.”
Similar pressures have been felt by the communications centre, which has seen the same complement since the 1990s.
