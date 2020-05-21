City of Thunder Bay staff is at work prepping parks for reopening.
With the provincial government lifting some restrictions that were in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, the City of Thunder Bay will soon open outdoor sports facilities and multi-use fields like baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and BMX and skate parks.
Off-leash dog parks and outdoor picnic sites, benches and park shelters will also re-open.
The city’s parks staff are inspecting the 73 different sites and will re-open the sites as they can.
Sites with safety issues will remain closed until repairs are completed. This inspection process can take several days.
Although the sites will be open for use, anyone using the areas must still keep a physical distance of least two metres from any other person that is not part of their household.
Public events and social gatherings of more than five people is also still not allowed.
The public is also reminded to continue to wash their hands often and to stay home when sick.
If a park or outdoor facility is crowded, individuals are asked to wait until there is more space or come back at another time.
Playgrounds, play structures and equipment, fitness equipment, public swimming pools, splash pads and similar outdoor water facilities will remain closed until the later stages of Ontario’s re-opening plan.
