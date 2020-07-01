The city is expanding its recycling program to include all No. 1 and 2 plastic containers starting on Canada Day.
Thunder Bay residents previously were only able to recycle No. 1 and 2 plastic bottles. Now, they will be able to recycle all types of the two numbered plastics, including clamshell containers used for salads, vegetables, berries or pastries.
“Expanding plastic recycling is an action item of the City’s solid waste management strategy,” said Jason Sherband, manager of solid waste and recycling services. “It is also something the community has been asking for, so it is very exciting to finally get to the point where we can offer the service.”
The expansion will also result in less waste being sent to the landfill.
Individuals are reminded to check container labels to ensure the item is recyclable and to rinse the containers of any food residue to ensure the recycling stream doesn’t get contaminated.
In addition to curbside pickup every other week, city residents can also bring recycling to the solid waste and recycling facility depot, the Mountdale Avenue and Walsh Street depot and the Front Street depot.
(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)
