The city has released its new strategic plan to grow Thunder Bay’s population and employment opportunities through improving the quality of life for its residents.
The plan, titled Maamawe, Growing Together, will be presented to city council for adoption on Monday. The document focuses on three main areas: Truth and Reconciliation; safety and wellbeing; and prosperity and sustainability.
Within the three pillars of the plan are 10 goals, each with its own objectives.
Tracie Smith, director of strategic initiatives and engagement with the City of Thunder Bay, said they gathered input from the community through citizen satisfaction surveys and by speaking with community partners and city leadership.
“We listened really closely to what community members said,” Smith said, adding they also paid attention to what citizens were asking candidates during last fall’s municipal election.
“All together our community spoke loudly and clearly,” she said. “They told us what was most important to them and what they need from a strategic plan.”
The top issues community members said they felt needed the attention of city council were crime and safety, the economy, and community health and wellness, including social issues, as well as a need to focus on Truth and Reconciliation.
“Community members continue to rate racism as a serious issue in our community and particularly those who (have) Indigenous, Métis, or Inuit (backgrounds) have lower quality of life scores,” Smith said.
That combined input led to a strategic plan with a focus on quality of life and communities with a high quality of life also experience higher employment and population growth.
The plan brings the city closer to its vision, said Norm Gale, city manager.
“Ultimately this strategic plan aims to address barriers to growth,” he said. “It sets direction for administration and prioritizes and aligns our resources.”
The timeline of the strategic plan runs to the end of 2027 and administration will annually provide updates on its implementation to council.
Smith said in addition to those updates, they will also engage with council to review their work on the plan to focus on areas where progress hasn’t been made in order to see what changes may be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.