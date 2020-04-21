Thunder Bay’s two city-run cemeteries, Mountain View and St. Patrick’s, are to remain open to the public.
In a news release, Mayor Bill Mauro said “when I learned of a decision to close the municipally owned cemeteries to visitors, I was uncomfortable, as were other members of council.”
Mauro asked city administrators to consider other options to accommodate concerns relative to the health and safety of staff and visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
