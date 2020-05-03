More than $168,000 was approved in emergency funding for four community organizations by city council earlier this week.
During Monday’s meeting, council voted to provide COVID-19 pandemic relief funding to Shelter House, the Regional Food Distribution Association, Roots to Harvest and the Northwestern Ontario Women’s Centre’s Good Food Box program.
All four organizations are funded through the city’s community, youth and cultural funding program and provide critical and essential services related to food and shelter.
Mayor Bill Mauro said in a news release that the four organizations are playing an urgent or co-ordinating role in helping people access food and shelter.
“We are grateful to these organizations that are helping to meet the basic needs of our residents during these uncertain times,” he said.
An emergency fund of $235,000 was approved on March 30 by council to assist organizations in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic. The organizations can provide updates for consideration for the remaining funding, which is expected to be announced in June.
The community, youth and cultural funding program is for providing funding to non-profit social service, youth, culture and community sport organizations.
(This story was originally published on April 30, 2020)
