The City of Thunder Bay is looking for public feedback on the future of housing in the community.
The city is undertaking the Thunder Bay Housing Land Needs Study and Strategy, through the province’s Streamline Development Approvals Fund, to look at how land within the city’s urban areas can be used for new housing development.
Not only will the study look at where new housing can be built but also develop a strategy to increase the types of housing available.
“We want to hear the public’s ideas on the future of housing in Thunder Bay,” said Decio Lopes, senior planner with planning services, in a news release.
“This includes where homes are built, the types of homes we want to see, and how we can make the city a more inclusive place to live.”
Go online at getinvolvedthunderbay.ca to see the survey and a mapping exercise.
It will be online until March 1.
