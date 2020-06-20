Report to be discussed

A report to city council recommends the divestment of The Centennial Botanical Conservatory.

 Brent Linton

Thunder Bay’s administration committee chairman says he hopes his fellow councillors will look at the big picture during what could be a touchy review of city programs and services.

“The last thing I would want to see is councillors wanting to cherry pick things out,” Mark Bentz said Friday.

At Monday’s committee meeting, councillors are to pore over a lengthy consultant’s review that analyzes the city’s various programs and departments, and makes recommendations for savings.

