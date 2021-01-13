With the Ontario government announcing a stay-at-home order to help

prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the city and Thunder Bay

District Health Unit are assessing what the impacts are for local

residents.

The provincial order requires individuals to stay home and only leave

for essential purposes like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or for

medical appointments and work.

“It’s a strong reminder that although we have vaccines, the road ahead

is still a long one until the distribution of those vaccines are widely

implemented,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a news release.

The mayor urged residents to consider local businesses and restaurants

when using curbside pickup, take-out or shopping online.

The stay-at-home order takes effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Schools will remain open in Northern Ontario but with enhanced health

and safety measures, including children in Grades 1 to 3 being required

to wear a mask as well as students in Grades 4 to 12.

Employers are also being asked to have their employees work remotely if

possible.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

