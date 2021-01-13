With the Ontario government announcing a stay-at-home order to help
prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the city and Thunder Bay
District Health Unit are assessing what the impacts are for local
residents.
The provincial order requires individuals to stay home and only leave
for essential purposes like going to the grocery store, pharmacy or for
medical appointments and work.
“It’s a strong reminder that although we have vaccines, the road ahead
is still a long one until the distribution of those vaccines are widely
implemented,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in a news release.
The mayor urged residents to consider local businesses and restaurants
when using curbside pickup, take-out or shopping online.
The stay-at-home order takes effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
Schools will remain open in Northern Ontario but with enhanced health
and safety measures, including children in Grades 1 to 3 being required
to wear a mask as well as students in Grades 4 to 12.
Employers are also being asked to have their employees work remotely if
possible.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal.
