With the provincial announcement to proceed to stage 3 of the reopening beginning on Friday, the City of Thunder Bay has been working on its opening plan.
In a news release, the city said it will require additional time to receive and review the provincial order.
“Thanks to our community’s ongoing commitment to following public health advice, we have found ourselves in the position to enter stage three reopening,” said Mayor Bill Mauro in the release.
“As we move into stage three, this will remain a gradual process to ensure all safety parameters are put in place before areas reopen to the public. I remind all residents to continue to follow public health guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so we can once again have our community open, healthy and strong,” added Mauro.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.