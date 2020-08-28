New wheels

Fourteen specialized paratransit buses will be added to the Thunder Bay

Transit mix in the near future.

Thunder Bay Transit is receiving more than $25 million for 13 different

projects, including upgrading transit hubs and adding 14 specialized

paratransit buses to its fleet.

On Thursday, funding was announced from all three levels of government

with $10.4 million from the federal government, $8.5 from the province

and $6.6 million from the City of Thunder Bay.

The funding will be used for the upgrading of four transit hubs, and

one new one, which will feature widened sidewalks, automatic doors and

heated shelters. Four conventional buses will be purchased as well as

14 specialized paratransit buses that will provide accessible,

door-to-door service for passengers needing more assistance.

The money will also go towards 40 new bus shelters and several hundred

new mobility pads.

A new electronic fare system will also be installed so passengers can

pay with a reloadable smart card.

