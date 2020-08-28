Thunder Bay Transit is receiving more than $25 million for 13 different
projects, including upgrading transit hubs and adding 14 specialized
paratransit buses to its fleet.
On Thursday, funding was announced from all three levels of government
with $10.4 million from the federal government, $8.5 from the province
and $6.6 million from the City of Thunder Bay.
The funding will be used for the upgrading of four transit hubs, and
one new one, which will feature widened sidewalks, automatic doors and
heated shelters. Four conventional buses will be purchased as well as
14 specialized paratransit buses that will provide accessible,
door-to-door service for passengers needing more assistance.
The money will also go towards 40 new bus shelters and several hundred
new mobility pads.
A new electronic fare system will also be installed so passengers can
pay with a reloadable smart card.
