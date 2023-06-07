A report of a “suspicious” motorist alleged to have asked youths if they wanted a ride to the liquor store is being probed in Thunder Bay.
City police received the report around 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The driver is described as an older white male and the vehicle was in the 600 block area of Arthur Street West when a youth was allegedly approached by it. The youth was then asked about going to the LCBO.
The youth declined and the motorist asked again before driving away.
Officers searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle.
Police were able to identify a potential driver and are making contact with them to further the investigation.
