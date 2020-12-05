Ontario’s NDP party and a leading environmental association heated up the rhetoric Friday in their opposition to proposed changes to the province’s Conservation Act, calling the proposals “terrifying, alarming and scary.”
But the government says the changes, if enacted, would not undercut the province’s 36 conservation authorities, and that they would continue their role “protecting and preserving Ontario’s natural spaces.”
“Any suggestion otherwise is completely false,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
