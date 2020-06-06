The university and college in Thunder Bay will be offering mostly online courses when students return in September.
This week, Confederation College officials said they must move forward with a plan to offer hybrid programming for the fall semester to establish clarity and direction for its students and employees.
Any students unable to complete their program studies from the winter semester that ran from January to April will be contacted by school administrators or program co-ordinators as new information becomes available so they can return to labs and work placements as soon as they’re able.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.