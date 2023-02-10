A 1966 Ford Mustang GT is up for grabs in this year’s Classic Car Raffle in support of the Thunder Bay Museum.
The annual car raffle raises money to help the museum with its operating and programming costs as well as capital needs.
The raffles raise on average $50,000, but this year’s fundraising target is $100,000.
Tickets are $15 each, or three for $40, eight for $100 or 28 for $300.
There are 14,833 tickets available for purchase and they can be bought online at museumraffle.com.
The winner of this year’s draw will be drawn on Aug. 12 at noon and will be done electronically at the museum.
For more information on this year’s classic car raffle, contact Sarah DiBiagio by email raffle@thunderbaymuseum.com, call the museum at 807-623-0801, or go online at www.thunderbaymuseum.com.
