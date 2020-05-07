Family Fair

People take in the rides on Aug. 11, 2019 during the last day of last year’s Canadian Lakehead Exhibition. There will be no Family Fair at the CLE grounds this year.

The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition has officially cancelled the annual summer fair that had been planned for Aug. 5 to 9 at the CLE grounds.

Family Fair chairman Basil Lychowyd confirmed that midway operator Select Shows will not be coming to Thunder Bay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are other things we could do to run a fair but they also have their limitations,” said Lychowyd adding that safety is the main consideration for hosting a fair.

“At the end of the day, the puzzle didn’t fit. . . . It wouldn’t work with social distancing,” he added.

