The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition has officially cancelled the annual summer fair that had been planned for Aug. 5 to 9 at the CLE grounds.
Family Fair chairman Basil Lychowyd confirmed that midway operator Select Shows will not be coming to Thunder Bay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are other things we could do to run a fair but they also have their limitations,” said Lychowyd adding that safety is the main consideration for hosting a fair.
“At the end of the day, the puzzle didn’t fit. . . . It wouldn’t work with social distancing,” he added.
(See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.