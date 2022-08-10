The gates of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition’s 132nd Family Fair open today and organizers are expecting a bigger crowd than past years to flood the fairgrounds.
The CLE’s fair usually sees about 55,000 people over its five days but after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fair chairperson Basil Lychowyd says they’ve nearly sold out of advance tickets.
“They were going like crazy (Monday) and the day before,” he said. “That’s great news. We’re going to have a big crowd.”
“Everybody wants to get out of the house and have some fun at the fair,” added Lychowyd.
In addition to the midway and games, the fair has shows of reptiles, dogs, horses, cooking, a Kid’s World area, and other craft vendors.
Each evening features classic Canadian rock acts at 9:30 p.m. on the main stage. Kim Mitchell performs tonight, Trooper hits the stage on Thursday, Honeymoon Suite on Friday, AC/DC tribute band Who Made Who on Saturday and Streetheart on Sunday.
In addition to all the midway food booths, local food vendors like the Sweet North, Epic Cones, the Bannock Lady and the Mini Donut Shoppe will be on site.
With the Ontario Technical Standards and Safety Association (TSSA) union on strike, there have been concerns from community members about whether the rides at the fair would be properly inspected.
The CLE stated in a recent online post that the rides were recently inspected in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and all their reports go to the TSSA, and mechanics for the rides are all licensed by the TSSA.
Two non-union, TSSA officials have also come from Toronto to inspect the rides in Thunder Bay.
Lychowyd said the TSSA was on site Tuesday and the owners of the midway rides have a third party they brought in to also do inspections.
“I have no concerns that way,” he said.
With a sunny forecast for the next few days, Lychowyd said lineups could be long and fair patrons can expect security checks, including metal detectors, when entering the fairgrounds. Patrons are also encouraged to wear appropriate footwear, sunscreen and stay hydrated.
The Family Fair will close on Sunday after a fireworks show at 11 p.m.
The fair runs today through Sunday from noon to midnight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.