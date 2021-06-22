Al Law, manager of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) is optimistic and looking to the spring of 2022 when he feels things will be relatively back to a state of normalcy.
“We are hoping for the Home and Garden (show) in April followed by Project Pizza,” he said. “A lot of teachers have told us that they miss that. There’s a group of kids in the last two years in Grade 3 that missed it all.”
