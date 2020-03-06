CN Rail cleanup crews remained in Emo on Thursday at the site of a derailment and crude-oil spill that occurred three weeks ago on the edge of town.
“They’ve been making progress, but there was a lot of material to clean up,” said Emo Mayor Harold McQuaker.
According to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, 26 crude-oil cars derailed on the night of Feb. 18 when an eastbound freight train travelling about 70 km/h experienced a “train-initiated braking application.”
