A mental health support initiative for clients who originated at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital has evolved into a program for St. Joseph’s Care Group where people are rehabilitating, training and heading back into the workforce.
Team Werks, which operates from a centre in Victoriaville Mall, is one of the largest worker co-ops in Ontario, guiding 45 adult clients challenged with addictions and mental health through a healing journey that provides training and job opportunities.
Jesse Namysl and Al Boland, vocational rehabilitation counsellors with the St. Joseph’s Care Group Team Werks program, explained how the program works beginning with intake groups referring clients to the centre.
“We start with a counselling process where we assess individual needs, histories, backgrounds, goals, and we try to help them put together a plan,” Boland said.
Namysl added that the program enables people who want to work but aren’t yet ready for mainstream employment to find a footing and develop skills.
"We’re working with individuals with individualized needs . . . some are looking for volunteer work while others are looking for school and education needs,” Namysl said.
“We put together a treatment plan based on the individual needs of each client that could change within the client’s goals, their needs, and also with their mental health.”
The program goals are simple but significant while helping to build the empowerment and dignity that comes from meaningful work.
The clients typically spend about 15 hours a week working in one of eight different enterprises housed both on and off the Victoriaville campus.
These include serving meals at the Green Werks Café, shredding documents for local organizations in the Shred Werks area, and washing, cutting and packaging rags in the Rag Werks area to be used by local cleaning companies. The clients also create outdoor furniture and home accessories in the on-site Wood Werks workshop for local organizations and have made benches, tables and other furniture for neighbouring Team Werks enterprises.
Water testing kits are assembled in the Piece Works area, and dump runs and yard maintenance are provided through clients in Labour Werks. Based at the Sister Margaret Smith Centre, workers grow hundreds of pounds of vegetables in the Green Werks Garden. Some of the produce is donated to local organizations like the Regional Food Distribution Association.
Clients also collect and decommission and repurpose electronics from local hospitals and other organizations.
Pino Migliazza, an occupational instructor in the Wood Werks workshop, says there are clients with limited knowledge of carpentry who really want to learn.
“I teach them how to use the equipment first and what each piece of equipment does,” he said. “Then we start with really small projects to let them learn as they progress.”
He added that the goal is to eventually graduate the trained clients into the carpenters union, to work as apprentices while continuing their education at the same time. The Thunder Bay local 1669 Carpenters Union has come on board as a partner with the Team Werks program.
The success of the program is credited to both the determination of each client and the numerous businesses and organizations that have partnered with Team Werks to provide additional training, mentorship, apprenticeships and jobs for the clients.
“It’s a difficult world to work in, because health is ambiguous at times, and it kind of ebbs and flows,” Boland said. “Rather than place people anywhere, we try to help people zero in on a goal and help support them to achieve that goal themselves. So it’s a more active process.”
Sometimes people need support to realize those goals and Boland says that tends to be a lot of what they do by helping to co-ordinate services so that their clients can realize the goals that they have.
“Vocational services are one of the best ways to supplement treatment for people with serious mental illness,” he said.
“We’ve noticed both anecdotally and in the numbers that when people feel useful and productive, they do better, live longer, live healthier and they spend less time in the hospital. Things are moving in a good way and employers are being very supportive out there.”
