When news came out about the Matawa Health Co-Operative (MHC) availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for the Matawa First Nation members residing in Thunder Bay, phones lit up and a list quickly grew to 170 people for the first clinics.
“Those who wanted to get the vaccination contacted our office and (we were) flooded with phone calls and emails,” said Frances Wesley, executive director of MHC. “We were hearing, ‘it’s about time,’ and ‘we are so excited.’ The reaction was great.”
