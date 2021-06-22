With a delay in the expected supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit is switching several of its clinics to the Moderna vaccine this week.
The Pfizer shipment expected for this week has been delayed by a few days and will affect the health unit’s vaccination clinics at the CLE Coliseum starting today until Friday and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s clinics at the Bora Laskin building from Wednesday to Friday.
