During the cross-examination of the forensic pathologist who conducted Barbara Kentner’s autopsy, Brayden Bushby’s lawyer asked about the possibility of Kentner dying from liver disease and not complications from blunt force trauma she sustained five months before her death.
The manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay for Bushby, 22, resumed on Wednesday at the Courthouse Hotel with defence lawyer George Joseph asking Dr. Toby Rose about Kentner’s extensive medical records.
Bushby is accused of throwing a trailer hitch out of a moving vehicle at Kentner around 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2017 in the area of Dease and McKenzie streets. The hitch struck Kentner in the abdomen, rupturing her small intestine.
