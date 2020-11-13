First-Wesley United Church has installed a clothesline laden with items, but this is no ordinary laundry line.
People are welcome to help themselves and take the items hung on it.
“We want to help people in our neighbourhood and that’s one way to do it,” said Rev. Louise Hart, pastor at the church. “The clothesline helps people to get access to warm clothing without having to go to a store and they can just select things at their leisure. We only do it in the winter and we put out warm clothing. Everything goes — it always goes.”
The program’s criteria is that items have to be warm clothing for winter and includes sweaters, coats, hats, mitts and scarves.
