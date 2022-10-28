A community clothing swap was held at Lakehead University on Wednesday as part of Waste Reduction Week activities presented by EcoSuperior and the City of Thunder Bay.
“By participating in clothing swaps with friends or in the community, we can choose not to participate in fast fashion and help keep wearable clothes out of the landfill,” said Denise Smith, ReThinking Waste co-ordinator at EcoSuperior, in a news release. “Taking part in swaps, repair cafés, shopping second hand, and choosing higher quality clothes from sustainable brands are all great ways to help reduce textile waste which has become a major global issue.”
The city’s waste diversion co-ordinator Lee Amelia said it was great to see the people attend the swap meet.
“Choosing to reuse items is one of the most impactful waste reduction actions people can take,” said Amelia. “Swap and share events like this help make that choice easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.