Thunder Bay residents looking to declutter are asked to take Diabetes Canada’s 40 Days 40 Items challenge.
From March 2 to April 14, participants can place one unwanted clothing or textile item into a bag every day for 40 days and then donate the bag of 40 items to Diabetes Canada.
The items can be dropped in donation bins located throughout the community or a free home pickup can be scheduled.
“Donating 40 items in 40 days will give new life to your recycled goods while simultaneously reducing landfill waste and giving back to the millions of Canadians affected by diabetes,” said Sean Shannon, chief executive officer and president of National Diabetes Trust, in a news release.
All net proceeds from the donations are used to support diabetes research and giving children with Type 1 diabetes the opportunity to attend summer camps designed to meet their needs.
To schedule a pickup go online at declutter.diabetes.ca or call 1-800-505-5525.
