What lies beyond the jagged coastline of Lake Superior’s largest city? Often we peek over the Port of Thunder Bay’s breakwater from Prince Arthur’s Landing east towards the Sleeping Giant, or south to Pie Island, and wonder about what is out there, what adventures await and how we get there.
Our community is a colourful gateway to adventures where sometimes one can witness spinnakers billowing in the wind as sailing craft race around buoys or see a powerboat ply the waves.
Boaters have been exploring these shores for many years and First Nations families in birch bark canoes have travelled these shores for thousands of years following seasonal migration routes and seeking sustenance to survive.
Destinations on the water today are more about leisure, learning new skills or simply communing with nature. The Thunder Bay Yacht Club wants to share more with members, guests and the public about Lake Superior destinations.
Lake Superior’s changing moods must be respected with good navigation skills, boatmanship, safety gear and an understanding of whether to go out or not.
Travelling with other boaters is the best option to safely enjoy the biggest inland freshwater lake in the world.
Silver Islet Harbour, T-Harbour and Sawyer Bay, located around Sleeping Giant Provincial Park are areas that have had improved amenities in the past year for boaters. Silver Islet Harbour Association has received an investment of more than $2.5 million from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, Canada to facilitate boating traffic.
The Thunder Bay Yacht Club also made some investments with new anchors, chains and mooring buoys at T-Harbour and Sawyer Bay. Just across the way, Trowbridge Island Lighthouse has received some new investments in visitor experience signs thanks to support from Parks Canada’s, National Marine Conservation Area.
All these projects are impacting an area that is no longer hauling minerals from the ground, drawing pulp logs to mills or catching substantial amounts of fish for market. The new commodity is not only local boaters but also tourists and tourism through local charter operations to serve the non-boaters.
Area destinations go in tandem with Ontario Parks attractions such as Sleeping Giant Park and Thompson Island Provincial Park Nature Reserve. These destinations, reached from the water through docks and mooring balls, provide access to areas where taking pictures and leaving only footprints is the mantra.
Learning from the SUNORA regatta, an annual event, many members and friends cross the North Shore to Rossport and back. It’s a time where new and seasoned boaters journey together for a week and develop new skills, explore safe harbours and gain confidence. In previous years a dozen boats travelled the North Shore exploring other anchorages such as Loon Harbour, Otter Cove, Nipigon and Red Rock. Temple Reef Sailing Club and the Thunder Bay Yacht Club also offer sailing programs and mentorship opportunities for people young and old looking to explore new horizons.
There are also many events and activities along the North Shore that can engage boaters from the annual Red Rock Folk Festival, the Thunder Bay Yacht Club Rendezvous on the Water, or newer events such as the Porphyry Island Lighthouse Carnival.
These small celebrations along the waters edge all contribute to the camaraderie of being an inhabitant on the lake, even if you don’t own a boat.
If you are interested in joining the Thunder Bay Yacht Club to experience more about local boating destinations on Lake Superior, then consider joining us at the Mission Island Clubhouse located at 108th Avenue, on March 19 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
