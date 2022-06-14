Thunder Bay city police are looking for anyone who was in the area of Junot Park last Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning where a man was found dead.
City police responded to a call for assistance at the park around 7:30 a.m. on June 8.
The deceased person was found and a post-mortem examination was completed on Saturday in Toronto.
The scene at the park area has been released and the area is now accessible to the public again.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
