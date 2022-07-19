Sixty years of the Canadian Coast Guard service in Canada was recognized during a service aboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel and museum, the Alexander Henry, on Monday.
The Alexander Henry, a decommissioned icebreaker and part of the Lakehead Transportation Museum in Thunder Bay, was also celebrated — as it was launched in the city 64 years ago as of Monday.
“The Canadian Coast Guard is absolutely integral to shipping everywhere in Canada,” said Chris Heikkinen, director of communications and business development for the Port of Thunder Bay.
“The Coast Guard plays a vital role in the shipment of millions of tons of cargo every season.”
The coast guard is responsible for aids to navigation, seaway depth charting and an extensive list of responsibilities that include icebreaking.
“Coast guard has a very unique partnership with the U.S. Coast. Guard to ensure the availability of ice breaking assets in ports along the Great Lakes both in December and in January at the end of the shipping season, and also as we begin the shipping season in early spring,” Heikkinen explained.
Maureen Kelly, deputy marine superintendent for the Canadian Coast Guard Fleet, was on hand for the celebration, which she called a “wonderful event to be able to celebrate the men and women of the Canadian Coast Guard.”
Kelly, who works out of Sarnia, is in charge of the staff who work on the base in Thunder Bay and the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Samuel Risley, that annually performs icebreaking duties in the Thunder Bay harbour.
Kelly said it is important to recognize the smaller communities that make up the different assets that the coast guard helps support and added that the coast guard is looking for expansion with larger vessels and is always looking to recruit.
“Without the coast guard . . . we wouldn’t have the heritage, the stories, we wouldn’t have a museum to speak of,” said Rob Kilgour, board member, marketing, and communications lead with the Lakehead Transportation Museum.
Kilgour hopes that the museum raises the understanding of the importance of the maritime history in Thunder Bay.
“I would really love to see folks grasp just who we are, that we are a maritime town that we eat, breathe and sleep the water and we really should celebrate that whenever we get a chance to,” Kilgour said.
