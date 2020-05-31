Spring marks the season for commissioning buoys in Lake Superior to aid
with a safe navigation season.
The Canadian Coast Guard Cutter Samuel Risley and her crew have been
working in the Thunder Bay harbour this week and made a delivery of a
decommissioned buoy, straight to the dock of the Alexander Henry.
The Risley’s Commanding Officer Travis Bouchuk said they were requested
to transfer the old decommissioned, 9 1/2 foot bell- buoy, that used to
be out by Cove Island, and bring it to the Thunder Bay Maritime Museum
with the Alexander Henry.
“It is a buoy that would have been serviced by that ship,” said
Bouchuk. “We used them all across the nation and they are not so much
in service on the Great Lakes any more, but there are still some laying
around in bases, unserviceable any more. . . . So it makes them
excellent candidates to be put into use in these kinds of historical
locations.”
Bouchuk says with the modernization of navigation technology, some of
these buoys are no longer necessary and that’s how this buoy came to be
a decommissioned aid.
“And now it’s serving a very nice purpose here at the (museum),” he
said.
He said they inquired into whether they had anything like this buoy to
give Thunder Bay as an artifact to demonstrate how the Alexander Henry
ship worked with the buoys, and this one was found “in the back corner
of the Perry Sound base waiting of either disposal or a new purpose.”
Dave Benedet, the board vice-president of the Alexander Henry and the
ship’s chief engineer, says three years ago when they received the
ship, he thought it would be a great idea to have the buoy and indeed
inquired about availability.
“I went to the the coast guard and said, ‘How about a buoy?’ and I
wasn’t thinking like that,” he said, pointing to the monstrosity. “The
coast guard came up with this and it took a few years to get. . . .They
found it in a back field in Perry Sound, dug it out and we have been
waiting for it to come . . . and it came today.”
Benedet confirmed that the buoy would have been the same type of buoy
that the Alexander Henry would have handled when it was in operation
and says, “Actually, it probably did handle it at one time.”
Benedet said the arrival of the buoy is going to be a surprise for
club president Charlie Brown, who he set out to call after leaving the
dock on Tuesday morning.
“We really didn’t know when it was coming,” he said, adding that there
were concerns of crowds showing up to see the arrival of the buoy
during the COVID-19 pandemic restriction.
“I didn’t get very much warning. I got a call about 8:20 this morning,”
he said. “I kind of suspected it was here but I didn’t officially
know.”
Meanwhile, the Samuel Risley has been in the Thunder Bay harbour for
about four days this week commissioning buoys, repositioning and
fixing mooring chains while making sure that everything is safe and
navigable and will leave tonight.
“We have a small minor crew change to conduct and then we will be
heading back onto Lake Superior and we will be deploying the weather
buoy out by Slate Island,” said Bouchuk.
“After that, the crew will head back to the Perry Sound area to
commission buoys in the Killarney area and the northeast corner of
Georgian Bay.
