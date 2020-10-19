A winter coat drive in Thunder Bay is going contactless due to safety concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Spread the Warmth Winter Coat Drive is now in its 14th year with people requested to bring their no-longer-needed winter wear to Gear Up for Outdoors.
People are requested to clean all donations before bringing them, and put them in individual plastic bags marked with the size and gender of the item being donated.
From Monday through Saturday people can put the donations in bins outside of the store.
They will then be donated to Shelter House Thunder Bay and Grace Place. Children’s items will be donated to Precious Bundles.
“This year we want to make sure we push the fact that they (donations) must be clean and put in a clear plastic bag and marked with size and gender so it’s a lot easier to handle,” said Jon Wynn of Gear Up for Outdoors.
“We were concerned we weren’t going to be able to do this with the regulations around COVID-19 but we figured out a way to do it safely,” said Michelle Jordan, executive director for Shelter House.
She expects the numbers of donations will be down this year due to the pandemic but she is hoping for a good year and said whatever they receive will be helpful.
“We have over 500 people who are homeless in our community so it is really important for us to use our outreach services to be able to get those coats to people who need them,” said Jordan.
People who bring in donations are eligible for a draw for a Keg restaurant gift card. The coat drive continues until Dec. 21.
