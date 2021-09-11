A region-wide drug bust that resulted in about 15 Northwestern Ontario residents facing various offences, including drug-trafficking, involved a large seizure of cocaine.
Provincial police said Friday that the estimated street value of the cocaine exceeded $190,000. Officers also seized about $7,800 worth of fentanyl and more than $4,500 worth of methamphetamine, police said.
Also seized was $73,000 in cash and six vehicles.
The arrests took place at locations across the district, including Thunder Bay, Dryden , Greenstone, Sioux Lookout and Fort Frances, according to a provincial news release.
