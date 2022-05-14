A welfare check by police to a home in Thunder Bay on Thursday resulted in drug charges against a city man.
Officers went to the home in the 200 block of Ravenwood Avenue just after 9: 30 p.m. to check on the welfare of a person believed to be in distress. A male, possibly armed, was also inside the home.
A male and female were seen leaving the home. The male was in possession of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, police claim.
Later seized were some pills believed to be Pregabalin, some suspected Trenbolone Acetate, suspected Drostanolone Propionate, suspected Concerta, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
James Jeffrey Jonasson, 32, was charged with possession cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, among other charges.
He appeared in bail court on Friday and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date. None of the allegations have been proven in court.
