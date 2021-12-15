A 28-year-old Winnipeg resident was charged with two counts of drug-trafficking and other offences on Friday morning after provincial police seized $500,000 worth of cocaine from a stolen vehicle near Dryden.
Police said officers first attempted to stop a suspect vehicle on Highway 17 around 11 a.m. The vehicle initially failed to stop, but was later pulled over east of the city, police said.
The driver was arrested without incident, police said. Police said the vehicle h\ad been stolen from Manitoba. The seizure is one of the largest in the Dryden area in memory.
In addition to the drug-trafficking offences, Jessie Thera was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police, a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Thera was being held in custody to await a bail hearing, the release said. None of the charges have been proven in court.
