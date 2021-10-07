A southern Ontario man has been charged with drug trafficking in Thunder Bay after police raided a home on Cumberland Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The search occurred in the 100 block of South Cumberland Street with the help of the OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau.
Police found a male suspect, who was arrested after a brief struggle, in the home.
The search turned up alleged evidence of ongoing cocaine trafficking.
Mark Augustus Junior Malcolm, 42, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is charged with trafficking cocaine, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Malcolm appeared in bail court on Wednesday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.