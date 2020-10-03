Since the Hoito Restaurant was shuttered in March, a group of seniors
have taken their social-distanced gathering outside the Bay Street
landmark.
Loosely dubbed the Ambassador Coffee Club — the group of seniors had
been a daily fixture at the Finlandia for six days a week.
The group, with help from a caretaker for the Finnish Labour Temple,
have been gathering in a green space beside the hall.
“We are all very sad now that the Hoito isn’t open and the Finlandia
has been sold — we had such a good place,” Aarno Peura told The
Chronicle-Journal.
The group met on the main floor and paid $2 for each cup of coffee
which went to the Hoito.
“Now with the weather getting bad, I guess we can’t come here anymore,”
said Peura. “We have to find a new place that we can meet because we
all enjoy each other’s company and this has become a tradition.”
The group had been meeting for about three years in the Embassy Bar
above the Hoito — which why they are called the Ambassador Coffee Club.
Some of the topics of conversation include fishing, hunting, sports and
what is happening in Finland but the topic of politics is avoided.
On the closure of the Hoito and the building being sold Peura said, “we
all have our own opinions . . . you can’t blame anybody because it
doesn’t make any difference anymore.”
